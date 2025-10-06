TÜRKİYE
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the War of Independence was won thanks to 'unmatched sacrifices of martyrs and veterans, and determination of the Turkish nation.'
Erdogan says Türkiye’s War of Independence was won through “the unmatched sacrifices of martyrs. / AA Archive
October 6, 2025

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commemorated the 102nd anniversary of Istanbul’s liberation from enemy occupation, honouring the nation’s martyrs and veterans who fought for independence.

In a message shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Monday, Erdogan extended his congratulations to the Turkish people, saying the country’s War of Independence was won through “the unmatched sacrifices of martyrs and veterans who valued their homeland above their own lives” and through “the determination of the Turkish nation to defend its independence and freedom.”

“With this sacred understanding,” Erdogan said, “we continue to work with great determination to protect and preserve our Republic — founded on the legacy of our ancient civilisation — along with all its achievements, to raise it above the level of contemporary civilisations, and to strengthen it further with new successes.”

The president also paid tribute to those who fought to secure the country’s freedom, saying:

“With this belief, I respectfully commemorate all the heroes of our War of Independence. I once again celebrate Istanbul’s proud day and extend my heartfelt greetings to all our citizens.”

Istanbul was liberated on October 6, 1923, marking the end of a four-year-long occupation by Allied forces following World War I and paving the way for the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye later that month.

SOURCE:AA
