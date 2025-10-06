Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commemorated the 102nd anniversary of Istanbul’s liberation from enemy occupation, honouring the nation’s martyrs and veterans who fought for independence.

In a message shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Monday, Erdogan extended his congratulations to the Turkish people, saying the country’s War of Independence was won through “the unmatched sacrifices of martyrs and veterans who valued their homeland above their own lives” and through “the determination of the Turkish nation to defend its independence and freedom.”

“With this sacred understanding,” Erdogan said, “we continue to work with great determination to protect and preserve our Republic — founded on the legacy of our ancient civilisation — along with all its achievements, to raise it above the level of contemporary civilisations, and to strengthen it further with new successes.”

The president also paid tribute to those who fought to secure the country’s freedom, saying: