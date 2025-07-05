WORLD
Turkish president urges Azerbaijan and Russia to show restraint amid tension
Ankara's greatest wish is that unfortunate incidents do not cause 'irreparable damage' to relations between Moscow and Baku, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan answers questions of the press members in a plane / AA
July 5, 2025

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls on Russia and Azerbaijan to show restraint amid increased tension between the two nations, noting that Ankara has “deep and strategic ties” with both Moscow and Baku.

Ankara's greatest wish is that unfortunate incidents do not cause “irreparable damage” to relations between Moscow and Baku, Erdogan told reporters aboard his returning flight from Azerbaijan.

Touching on the peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Erdogan said: “We will witness an opening of new and historic windows of opportunity with the peace deal.”

Touching upon the Zangezur Corridor, a strategic route set to connect western Azerbaijan to the exclave of Nakhchivan and emerge as a key link from China to Türkiye and Russia, President Erdogan said it offers opportunities not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region.

He noted that Ankara views the route as part of a “geo-economic revolution.”

Even though Armenia initially opposed the Zangezur Corridor, Yerevan is now showing a more flexible approach to joining economic integration, he added.

On the F-35 delivery issue between Washington and Ankara, President Erdogan said that he expects gradual delivery of F-35s to Türkiye during Trump's term, hoping that the US president will “honour our agreement.”​​​​​​​ The F-35 issue is not just about the military technology for Türkiye, said President Erdogan, adding: “It’s also about strong partnerships on global platforms, especially NATO."

The lasting calm in the region failed due to Israel's ceasefire violations, said President Erdogan, adding that Ankara is working to prevent recurrence this time.

Türkiye believes the ceasefire between Iran and Israel has also opened the door for a Gaza truce, the president said, adding that Hamas has repeatedly shown its goodwill on this matter.

On Syria, Erdogan said that Türkiye has made its red lines clear on Syria, adding the country won’t tolerate any plan legitimising terrorist groups or their affiliates.

“We can implement models such as free trade zones, logistics hubs, and border markets in northern Syria,” Erdogan added.

"In my meeting with brother (Azerbaijan's President) Ilham Aliyev, he said: 'I am ready to provide all kinds of support on natural gas to Syria,'" the president said.

