WORLD
2 min read
Is Milei losing ground as Peronists seize Buenos Aires?
Decisive loss, fueled by public discontent and corruption scandal, destabilises financial markets.
Is Milei losing ground as Peronists seize Buenos Aires?
Milei acknowledged the defeat at his party's headquarters in La Plata. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

Argentine President Javier Milei's party suffered a significant defeat over the weekend at the hands of the Peronist opposition in a Buenos Aires provincial election, a crucial test ahead of October 26 midterm parliamentary polls.

The centre-left Peronist party, united under Fuerza Patria, secured over 47% of the vote, while the ruling La Libertad Avanza (LLA) garnered 33.8%, according to the provincial electoral body.

Milei acknowledged the defeat at his party's headquarters in La Plata.

"Today we suffered a clear defeat," he said, vowing however not to alter his government's policies.

"We are not retreating one millimeter in government policy. The direction is not only confirmed, but we will deepen and accelerate it further," he added.

The opposition's margin of victory exceeded 13 points, a significant blow to the national government.

The election results had an immediate impact on the local currency.

Recommended

Currency crash, political Cheers

The US dollar surged to 1,365 pesos for purchase and 1,425 pesos for sale, representing a 45-peso jump from the previous price. Private entities were offering the dollar at 1,470 pesos in the morning.

The market’s reaction was also severe, with Argentine shares on Wall Street plummeting. Companies such as BBVA, Banco Macro and Banco Supervielle led the decline.

In contrast, the Fuerza Patria headquarters was jubilant, with Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof being greeted with cheers and chants of "Sit down, Axel, President!"

Kicillof urged Milei to prioritize the people's needs, saying: "Govern for the people, not for outsiders, corporations."

Peronist leader and former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner appeared on her balcony to celebrate the victory as dozens gathered outside her Buenos Aires apartment.

RelatedTRT World - Argentina's Milei escorted to safety after protesters pelted him with stones
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games