Prominent analysts, including former Israeli officials, have long cautioned Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, about launching wars from Gaza to Lebanon without a defined endgame.

Now, with international opposition mounting against Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, the country has turned its focus to Iran, “the last enemy standing,” as one expert described it to The Wall Street Journal .

Yet, many experts interpret the ongoing Israeli assault whose potential success depends more on direct American involvement than on any coherent long-term planning from Netanyahu’s government.

“A pendulum is swinging from one side to another,” says Kadir Temiz, President of ORSAM and a faculty member at Istanbul Medeniyet University.

Temiz says that in reference to the oscillation between diplomatic engagement over Iran’s nuclear programme and the regime change agenda pushed by Netanyahu and his allies in Israel, the US, and the broader West.

Netanyahu has made statements about the lack of a definitive plan ranging from dismantling Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities to outright regime change in Tehran .

Both goals appear far-fetched and distant without explicit US support. Some influential voices in American right-wing circles, such as Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson, remain fiercely opposed to another US-led war in the Middle East.

“There are clear concerns that the current Iranian regime has no clear alternative,” Temiz tells TRT World, adding that “the regime change could plunge a nation of 92 million, rich in oil and gas, into chaos and many unknowns.”

According to Ghoncheh Tazmini, an Iranian-Canadian political analyst, “Topple the government for the MKO or Pahlavi puppet – not all the population of Iran wants that.”

Tazmini refers to the MKO or Mujahadeen-e-Khalq Organisation and Reza Pahlavi , an exiled royal and vocal supporter of Israel, both of whom have called for regime change in Iran. Pahlavi has urged Iranians to rise up against the current government. The MKO lost public credibility after aligning with Saddam Hussein during the 1980s brutal Iran-Iraq war.

Will diplomacy win out?

A diplomatic resolution may be the most rational path forward, says Temiz, given the risks of destabilisation that regime change would entail.

“Not many political actors are willing to invest in this Israeli agenda,” he adds. “I believe that there will be some diplomacy with the regional Arab monarchies stepping in,” Tazmini tells TRT World.

Recent reports suggest that some lowkey Arab diplomats are conveying Iranian messages to their American interlocutors that Tehran is willing to re-engage with the US for nuclear negotiations.

More than 20 Arab and Muslim countries – including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Türkiye, all with strategic ties to the US and the Western alliance – have condemned Israeli attacks on Iran in a joint statement.

Still, tensions remain high.

US President Donald Trump’s abrupt departure from the G7 meeting in Canada, which called a vague ceasefire to Israel-Iran confrontation while placing primary blame on Tehran, and asserting that something “much bigger” than a truce is in the works, has added fuel to the speculation that Washington may be preparing its own strike.

Before leaving, Trump posted (emphasising in all caps America, first, great, and Iran’s denial of nuclear weapons) on Truth Social: “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

He followed up with a declaration that added new meaning to his signature slogan: “America first means many great things, including the fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Make America great again!!!”

The final G7 statement, published only after Trump threatened to withhold his signature, reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself and described Iran as “the principal source of regional instability and terror,” reiterating that Tehran must never possess nuclear weapons.

While Iran has used its proxies, Hezbollah and other Shia groups, to expand its regional influence, many critics view Israel, as the occupying power in Palestine, as a perpetrator of war crimes and even genocide.

“The Iranian nation is not being ‘liberated’ by a genocidal regime,” Tazmini tells TRT World. “The killings have a rally-around-the-flag effect.”

Western media outlets have corroborated her claims with on-the-ground reporting.

Can a fatwa halt nuclear drive?

“I sense that a moment of critical decision on Iran is approaching,” Temiz says.