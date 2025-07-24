US
2 min read
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Ruling reverses lower court decision that blocked dismissals; dissenting justices warn move threatens independence of regulatory agencies.
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission / Reuters
July 24, 2025

The US Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump to remove three Democratic members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), reversing a lower court ruling that had temporarily reinstated them.

The justices granted an emergency request from the Justice Department, which argued that the CPSC falls under the president’s executive authority and that Trump can dismiss commissioners without cause.

The court’s three liberal justices dissented.

The three Democrats — who held seats on the five-member commission — were appointed by former president Joe Biden to seven-year terms and dismissed by Trump in May.

The CPSC oversees product recalls and lawsuits against companies over dangerous consumer goods.

Recommended

In June, US District Judge Matthew Maddox ruled that the firings were unlawful and argued the commission’s functions were not strictly executive in nature, distinguishing the CPSC from other agencies where firings have been upheld.

The ruling is the latest in an ongoing legal fight over presidential power to remove members of independent federal agencies. It follows recent Supreme Court decisions siding with Trump on similar dismissals from the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protection Board.

Maddox, a Biden appointee, noted that the CPSC’s bipartisan structure was designed to give presidents influence—but not control—over the agency.

Attorneys for the ousted commissioners warned that the firings could undermine the commission’s independence and allow for greater political interference.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks