The US Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump to remove three Democratic members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), reversing a lower court ruling that had temporarily reinstated them.

The justices granted an emergency request from the Justice Department, which argued that the CPSC falls under the president’s executive authority and that Trump can dismiss commissioners without cause.

The court’s three liberal justices dissented.

The three Democrats — who held seats on the five-member commission — were appointed by former president Joe Biden to seven-year terms and dismissed by Trump in May.

The CPSC oversees product recalls and lawsuits against companies over dangerous consumer goods.