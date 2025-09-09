Condemnations continue to mount after Israel launched an air strike targeting senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday, in a new blow to efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire.

On September 9, Israel struck a residential neighbourhood in north Doha, killing six Hamas members, including the son of the group’s lead negotiator, while they were meeting to discuss US President Donald Trump’s latest ceasefire proposal.

Hamas said its senior officials survived the attack, while several others were killed.

The strike described as a “cowardly” attack by Qatar, occurred at 3:46 pm (1246 GMT) in an area that houses diplomats, foreign dignitaries, embassies, schools and even a daycare centre.

Türkiye, the UN, the Vatican, and a growing list of world countries have denounced the attack.

Türkiye

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “heinous strike targeting Qatar’s sovereignty and security.”

“The Israeli attack in Doha shows Israel has adopted expansionism and terrorism as a state policy. It does not want peace; it wants to continue war,” the ministry said.

E3

France, Germany, and the UK on Friday slammed the Israeli air strikes, calling them a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a threat to regional stability.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the three countries said the September 9 strikes risk undermining ongoing mediation efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, urging all sides to “renew and redouble their efforts” towards an immediate ceasefire.

Kuwait

Kuwait on Friday voiced strong support for Qatar against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threats, state media reported.

Kuwait emphasised its “firm and unwavering” support for Qatar, stating that it stands fully behind the Gulf nation “in all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability,” calling on the international community and the UN Security Council to act.

Saudi Arabia

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack.

“The Kingdom strongly condemns and denounces the aggressive remarks made by the Israeli occupation prime minister against the brotherly State of Qatar,” it said, urging the international community to “continue taking concrete measures to put an end to these destructive Israeli policies in the region.”

UN

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned Israel’s strike in Qatar, calling it a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the Gulf state.

He urged all parties to “work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, not destroying it.”

Incoming UN General Assembly

Incoming UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock described Israeli airstrikes Tuesday that targeted Hamas officials in Qatar as “concerning” and urged all parties to exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states.

“The escalation of today is obviously concerning, and I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint,” Baerbock told reporters at a General Assembly stakeout. “As required by our UN Charter, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states must be respected and not violated by any member state.”

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said Israel's air strikes were unacceptable, whatever the reasoning behind them might be.

The strikes "are unacceptable regardless of motive,” Macron wrote on X, adding that "the war must not be allowed to spread in the region."

United Kingdom



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the attack violated Qatar's sovereignty and risked "further escalation" in the volatile region.

"I condemn Israel's strikes on Doha. The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza," he posted on X. "This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace."

Spain

The Spanish government said it was a violation of Qatari sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law.

Vatican

Pope Leo expressed concern over the situation, warning of grave consequences from the attack.

“There’s some really serious news right now: Israel’s attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar. The entire situation is very serious,” the Pope said outside the papal summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, as quoted by ANSA news agency.

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he’s deeply concerned over the Israeli attack in Doha, saying it 'pushes us further from a ceasefire and lasting peace'

Slovenia