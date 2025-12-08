When Europe’s top leaders signed the Maastricht Treaty in 1992 to lay down the foundation of the European Union, the emergence of this new bloc of rich and powerful nations marked a seminal moment for the post-World War II order.

Three decades later, the dream has soured, and the project to unify the continent across financial, economic, political, and defence sectors appears to be faltering.

The United Kingdom, for long one of Europe’s most influential states and a major global power until the end of WWII, left the EU through its controversial Brexit referendum five years ago, plunging the union into uncertainty.

But the worst was yet to come.

Russia’s war on Ukraine and Trump’s aggressive ‘America First’ policy have exposed the vulnerabilities of the bloc, leaving its flanks exposed to Moscow in the absence of iron-clad American security guarantees.

An August meeting between Trump and European leaders on the Ukraine war in the White House was emblematic in this regard. The US president’s peers from the other side of the Atlantic “crowded around Trump's desk” like soldiers ready to take orders from their American commander.

Last week, Trump went a step further.

On Friday, the White House released a 33-page US National Security Strategy document, which did not spare any kind words for Europe, criticising American allies on the other side of the Atlantic for their “lack of self-confidence” on various issues – from military status to democratic standards – and losing its identity to migration that would lead to a “civilisational erasure”.

According to the document, Europe faces many problems partly due to EU policies, which “undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence.”

From Brexit to the Ukraine war and the Trump administration’s recent salvos against Europe point to the old continent’s declining international influence and a backseat role in the newly accelerated great power struggle between the US, Russia and China, according to analysts.

“From the standpoint of pure geopolitical and military power, the argument can be made that Europe has seen some level of decline in recent years and even decades,” says Eugene Chausovsky, a defence expert and a senior director on analytical development and training at the New Lines Institute, Washington DC.

Negative impacts

While Chausovsky does not want to categorically characterise Europe as the loser in this power struggle due to its autonomous status based on complex relationships with each other, he concedes that the old continent “has certainly faced negative impacts of this power struggle in many ways”.

The “negative impacts”, according to Chausovsky, are most notably tied to the US-Russia negotiations over the Ukraine war, from which Trump has almost excluded European leaders, including Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a recent leaked phone call, French President Emmanuel Macron was heard warning the Ukrainian President not to trust Trump because he could “betray Ukraine”, demonstrating an increasing trust deficit between European and US leaderships and a decrease in the EU’s influence over Washington.

But the Europe-US mistrust is not limited to the Ukraine war.

Another reason for the EU’s declining fortunes in international affairs is the US-China trade talks, which have put European leaders in a precarious situation on their commercial and technological ties with the world’s two biggest economies.

For the record, the EU was forced to sign an unfavourable tariff deal with Washington , says Chausovsky.

“But Europe has also leveraged this power struggle in other ways, such as re-energising its economic autonomy and military development,” he says, adding that “Europe still has enormous economic and regulatory power collectively, and the bloc is an important player on the world stage, albeit in different and more nuanced ways than the US, Russia, and China”.

Like Chausovsky, Muzaffer Senel, a visiting scholar of the Department of Politics at Binghamton University, also believes that dismissing Europe as a clear loser in the new great power competition would be “too early”.