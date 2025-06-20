Humanity marked World Refugee Day on June 20 against a bleak backdrop: the scale of human displacement has reached a grim milestone.

According to the UN Refugee Agency’s latest annual Global Trends report , 123.2 million people were forcibly displaced in 2024, the highest number ever recorded.

To put it simply, one in every 67 people on Earth is currently uprooted from their home due to war, persecution, violence, or human rights violations.

According to Eujin Byun, global spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the latest figures tell us that displacement is no longer a temporary emergency.

“Displacement is increasingly becoming a defining condition of the modern world, driven by the international community’s failure to resolve long-standing conflicts,” Byun tells TRT World.

“Not a single major conflict was resolved in 2023, despite there being a record number of active wars.”

While the displacement figure has dipped slightly — to 122.1 million by the end of April 2025 — the overall trajectory remains unbroken.

Over the past year alone, nearly seven million people were displaced, continuing a trend that has surged for 13 consecutive years.

A key part of the problem is that “while the number of displaced people has almost doubled since 2015, international funding (to provide relief to the displaced) hasn’t kept pace,” Byun says.

“Humanitarian operations remain overstretched and under-resourced, leaving essential services like shelter, food, and healthcare in constant jeopardy,” she explains.

Internal displacement

A significant share of those displaced — about 60 percent, or 73.5 million people — haven’t even crossed borders. They remain internally displaced within their own countries, often trapped in conflict zones or cut off from humanitarian assistance.

That figure has risen by 6.3 million in the past year alone.

Nowhere is this more devastating than in Gaza, where over 90 percent of the population — more than 2 million people — have been forced from their homes by Israel’s ongoing genocide.

Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble, and civilians have been forced to flee multiple times within the tiny coastal enclave.

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has described the situation as among the worst it has ever witnessed.

“We are living in a time of intense volatility in international relations, with modern warfare creating a fragile, harrowing landscape marked by acute human suffering,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

“We must redouble our efforts to search for peace and find long-lasting solutions for refugees and others forced to flee their homes.”

Asked what the international community can do, UNHCR spokesperson Byun stresses that both immediate and long-term strategies are urgently needed.