Bangladesh on Friday called on India to identify and prosecute those responsible for killing three Bangladeshi citizens who were lynched earlier this week after illegally crossing into India’s northeastern state of Tripura.

Officials and Indian media said the men were beaten to death by a mob on Wednesday on suspicion of cattle theft in Tripura’s Khowai district, a few kilometres from the Bangladesh border.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it urged the Indian government to conduct an “immediate, impartial and transparent” investigation into the incident and to take steps to prevent similar inhumane acts.

“The perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice,” it said.

The ministry added that all individuals, regardless of nationality, “are entitled to the full protection of their human rights, regardless of which side of the border they may inadvertently find themselves in.”

There was no immediate statement from New Delhi regarding Dhaka’s call.