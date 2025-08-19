The United States has rejected claims that it intervened to secure the release of an Israeli cybersecurity official arrested in Nevada on charges of soliciting abuse from a minor.

"The Department of State is aware that Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, an Israeli citizen, was arrested in Las Vegas and given a court date for charges related to soliciting sex electronically from a minor," the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs wrote Monday on X.

"He did not claim diplomatic immunity and was released by a state judge pending a court date. Any claims that the US government intervened are false," it added.

The court records reviewed by Reuters show a $10,000 bond was posted in Alexandrovich's case at the Henderson Detention Center, southeast of Las Vegas, on August 7.

Alexandrovich, 38, is listed on the Israeli government website as head of the Technological Defense Division at the Israel National Cyber Directorate, an agency overseeing civilian cyber defence.