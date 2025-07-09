Hundreds of thousands of workers across India went on a nationwide strike in opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to privatise state-run companies and other economic reforms, partially disrupting public services and manufacturing.

A coalition of 10 major trade unions that represent labourers and several other groups that speak for farmers and rural workers called for the one-day industrial action, dubbing it Bharat Bandh, “Shut Down India.”

The strikes pose fresh challenges for Modi’s efforts to attract foreign companies by easing labour laws to streamline business operations and boost productivity.

Unions that helped organise the strikes say that coal mining operations were halted in several states, while some trains came to a grinding halt as protestors blocked the network, and that banks, insurance companies, and supermarkets were disrupted.

The Associated Press reported that the eastern city of Kolkata saw protestors walking in a rally at a local railway station, some shouting slogans against the government and burning an effigy of Modi.

In the financial capital, Mumbai, bank employees shouted slogans against the privatisation of state-run banks.

The Press Trust of India reported that traffic in eastern India’s Odisha state was halted in some areas, while in the southern state of Kerala, shops, offices, and schools remained closed, with roads looking deserted.

The government hasn’t formally commented on the workers’ strike. It usually dismisses assertions made by these unions.

The workers' demands include higher wages, halting privatisation of state-run companies, withdrawal of new labour laws, and filling vacancies in the government sector.