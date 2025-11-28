European governments are increasingly debating stronger retaliatory measures as suspected Russian hybrid attacks intensify across the continent, the Politico news site reported on Thursday.

Officials and diplomats from several European capitals told Politico that options now on the table include joint offensive cyber operations targeting Russian military-linked infrastructure, faster attribution of hybrid attacks to Moscow, and surprise NATO drills on the alliance’s eastern flank.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said Moscow is “constantly testing the limits” and urged a more “proactive response."

“It’s not talking that sends a signal, it’s doing,” she said.

The debate follows a sharp rise in alleged Russian activities.

In recent months, drones reportedly linked to Russia violated airspace in Poland and Romania, while unknown drones disrupted airports and military facilities across Western Europe.

A key rail line between the Polish capital Warsaw and the Ukrainian capital Kiev was also sabotaged, prompting Poland to deploy 10,000 troops to protect critical infrastructure.

According to the Bratislava-based think tank GLOBSEC, more than 110 sabotage attempts were recorded across Europe between January and July, mainly in Poland and France, involving individuals with links to Moscow.

After the rail incident, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of engaging in “state terrorism.”