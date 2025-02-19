The United States and Russia held crucial talks in Saudi Arabia on February 18 —without representatives from either Europe or Ukraine—agreeing to set up high-level teams to work on ending the Russia-Ukraine war. This exclusion has deepened European anxieties about being sidelined in shaping Ukraine’s future.

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is also expected in the coming days. Trump, known for his transactional approach to alliances, has pushed ahead with negotiations without involving Washington’s European allies, straining trans-Atlantic relations.

In response, EU lawmakers urged Europe to "double down" on strengthening its defences and supporting Ukraine. At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted that any negotiations to end the war must be "fair" and include European countries.

The recent developments raise an uncomfortable question: Is Europe the biggest loser in this prolonged conflict?

Jeffrey Sachs, an American political analyst and professor at Columbia University, has long emphasised that Europe and Ukraine have lost the most in this war.

“There are no winners in this war. Everybody is losing. Ukraine is the biggest loser, of course, because this is devastating for the country. Europe is the next biggest loser because the economic and social consequences are enormous,” he says.

According to Sachs, Europe has been an economic casualty of a war largely dictated by Washington. “The energy crisis, deindustrialisation, and inflation in Europe are all consequences of the decisions made by Washington, not Brussels."

Gas prices have risen in recent weeks climbing to a two-year high, driven by colder temperatures and dwindling storage levels.

Samantha de Bendern, associate fellow at Chatham House, echoes the sentiment, pointing out that the same occurred in Riyadh. “Decisions about Ukraine’s future and European security were made elsewhere, without the EU at the table. This sends a troubling message,” she tells TRT World, highlighting Europe's growing concerns.

The perils of commitment

Since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the EU has positioned itself as Ukraine’s foremost supporter. Member states have sent tens of billions of euros in military, financial, and humanitarian aid, imposed extensive sanctions on Russia, and chose to drastically reduce Russian energy supplies.

As of January 2025, around 6.3 million Ukrainian refugees are living in EU member countries.

These moves, intended to weaken Russia and support Ukraine, have instead deeply harmed Europe’s own economic stability, analysts say.

One of the most significant blows came from the disruption of energy ties with Russia. Before the war, Russia was Europe’s primary supplier of natural gas, with countries like Germany heavily dependent on Russian pipelines.

Despite the EU's strict sanctions and efforts to cut dependence on Moscow, Russian gas exports—both direct and indirect—continued until last year. With Ukraine refusing to renew a key pipeline contract, supplies have now halted, deepening Europe's energy crisis.

Skyrocketing electricity and heating costs sent inflation soaring, causing widespread economic pain for industries and households alike.

The bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines—which Germany accuses a team of Ukrainian divers of carrying out—further exacerbated Europe’s energy woes, forcing the continent to seek expensive alternatives.

Meanwhile, Europe's generous military and financial aid to Ukraine has drained national budgets, stretching resources at a time when European economies are already struggling with inflation, debt, and slow growth.

Furthermore, the influx of Ukrainian refugees—combined with pre-existing migration challenges—has placed immense pressure on European social systems and fueled political tensions within EU member states.

Some analysts argue that Europe could have avoided its current predicament had it prioritised its own interests over aligning with the US in the Biden administration’s “proxy war” against Russia in Ukraine.

However, de Bendern asserts that the EU had little choice once Russia launched its military offensive. “When the war began, Europe found itself backed into a corner, with limited options beyond supporting Ukraine,” she says.

Geopolitical marginalisation

Three years since the conflict began, it has become increasingly clear that, despite its vast political, military, and economic support for Ukraine, Europe has borne the heaviest burden of this prolonged war.

US President Donald Trump’s push for the latest talks between US and Russian officials in Riyadh marked a pivotal shift in diplomatic efforts. However, what has alarmed European leaders the most is their exclusion from these critical discussions.

This diplomatic snub was made evident at the recent Munich Security Conference and the emergency meeting in Paris, where European leaders gathered to discuss Ukraine’s future. Yet, despite their concerns, their voices remain secondary to Trump’s unilateral push for a deal.