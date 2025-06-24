In a televised address that combined biblical invocation with military triumphalism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has justified his extremist government's unprovoked, “pre-emptive” military aggression against Iran —”Operation Rising Lion” —by quoting religious scripture to defend the attacks that stunned the region.



"In the scriptures, it is said: 'By stratagems shall you make war,'" Netanyahu declared on Tuesday, referencing Proverbs 24:6, a verse from the Hebrew Bible traditionally interpreted as advocating cunning and foresight in battle.

He framed the 12-day war as a biblical act of defence and destiny, stating, "At the decisive moment, we rose up and stood like lions, and our roar shook Tehran and echoed around the world."



The strikes, which began without warning, targeted Iran's nuclear infrastructure, military leadership, and civilian areas, killing as many as 600 Iranians, including women and children. Thousands of others were wounded.

Netanyahu claimed the conflict achieved "a historic victory," eliminating what he called two existential threats: “a nuclear-armed Iran and a massive arsenal of ballistic missiles aimed at Israel.”

"Had we not acted now," he falsely claimed, "the State of Israel would have soon faced the danger of annihilation."

Related TRT Global - Israel's economy hit with billions in losses during 12-day conflict with Iran



The suddenness and scope of Israeli aggression, described by Netanyahu as a "surprise opening blow", targeted nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Arak. The strikes also assassinated Iran's top military leaders and nuclear scientists.



Netanyahu hailed the support of US President Donald Trump, saying, "On his order, the US military destroyed the enrichment facility deep underground at Fordo."



The Israeli PM continued, "We eliminated many senior commanders. We destroyed command centers. We attacked Revolutionary Guards bases. We attacked Basij bases. We struck the symbols of the regime."