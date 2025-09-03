At least 10 people were killed during violent protests in Indonesia last week, a rights group said on Wednesday, one of several organisations to report fatalities due to the unrest.

The state-affiliated National Commission on Human Rights, or Komnas HAM, told AFP on Wednesday that it had received reports that 10 people had died.

"There are indications that some of them were victims of authorities' excessive force", Anis Hidayah, the head of the group, said.

The deaths were reported in the jurisdictions of Greater Jakarta, Makassar in South Sulawesi, Central Java, and Papua, she said.

Komnas HAM also reported that more than 900 people were injured and thousands detained, although most of them have since been released.

"Many other locations have not reported (any) findings; there is a possibility the figures will rise," Anis said.