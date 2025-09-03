WORLD
2 min read
At least 10 killed in Indonesia protests: rights group
The deaths were reported in the jurisdictions of Greater Jakarta, Makassar in South Sulawesi, Central Java, and Papua.
At least 10 killed in Indonesia protests: rights group
The unrest in multiple cities across Indonesia was the worst since President Prabowo Subianto took power last year. / AP
September 3, 2025

At least 10 people were killed during violent protests in Indonesia last week, a rights group said on Wednesday, one of several organisations to report fatalities due to the unrest.

The state-affiliated National Commission on Human Rights, or Komnas HAM, told AFP on Wednesday that it had received reports that 10 people had died.

"There are indications that some of them were victims of authorities' excessive force", Anis Hidayah, the head of the group, said.

The deaths were reported in the jurisdictions of Greater Jakarta, Makassar in South Sulawesi, Central Java, and Papua, she said.

Komnas HAM also reported that more than 900 people were injured and thousands detained, although most of them have since been released.

"Many other locations have not reported (any) findings; there is a possibility the figures will rise," Anis said.

Recommended

The disturbances that rocked Southeast Asia's biggest economy last week were sparked by discontent over economic inequality and lavish perks for lawmakers.

The unrest in multiple cities across Indonesia was the worst since President Prabowo Subianto took power last year and forced the ex-general into a U-turn on perks for legislators.

An Indonesian NGO, the Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI), also reported 10 deaths and hundreds injured.

Meanwhile, the Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS) said at least 20 people were still missing as of Monday.

RelatedThree killed in Indonesia after government building set ablaze by protesters - TRT World
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games