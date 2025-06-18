Washington DC — US Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has found himself in a heated clash as he defended his support for President Donald Trump and Israel amid rising tensions with Iran.



When Cruz faltered on specifics, Conservative host Tucker Carlson pounced during the Tuesday interview, which has gone viral now, "How many people live in Iran?"

"I don't know the population," Cruz replied.

"You don't know the population of the country you seek to topple?" Carlson pressed.

"I don't sit around memorising population tables," said Cruz.

"They have 92 million people," Carlson responded.

The exchange underscored a deepening conservative rift, coming at a moment when the Republican base appears split into two camps, those backing military action against Iran and those warning against it.

'You don't know anything about Iran'

In a tense exchange, Carlson questioned Cruz on Iran's ethnic and religious makeup.

Cruz answered that Iranians are "Persians and predominantly Shia" but could not offer any figures.

"You're a senator calling for the overthrow of a government and you don't know anything about the country," Carlson said.

Cruz pushed back: "You're the one who doesn't know anything about the country. You're saying they're not trying to assassinate Donald Trump."

The interview also exposed contradictions over Washington's role in Israeli strikes on Iran.