In the Czech Republic, a country rife with anti-Muslim narratives — fuelled by far-right rhetoric and political discourse — Prague’s Muslim community continues to face resistance in its efforts to establish a central mosque.

The New Arab reports that Prague’s Islamic Foundation has been rejected by landlords at least 10 times over the past six months. Each rejection came after the foundation disclosed its intention to use the property as a place of worship. While a few mosques exist on the city’s outskirts, the community is advocating for a more central and accessible location.