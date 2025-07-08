Damascus has requested support from the European Union to help contain raging wildfires in the countryside of Latakia in northwestern Syria, the Syrian minister of emergency and disaster management said.

“Contact has been made with the EU to request its support in extinguishing the Latakia countryside fires,” Raed al-Saleh said in statements carried by the state news agency SANA on Tuesday.

He said strong winds last night caused the fires, which started on July 3, to spread to the village of al-Ghassaniyah in northern Latakia countryside.

“Civil defence teams managed to evacuate women and children and extinguish the flames with the help of local villagers,” Saleh said.

The minister said Turkish and Jordanian teams are taking part in the firefighting efforts, along with aircraft from Türkiye, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

He cited that 16 aircraft were involved in firefighting operations on Monday, with the number expected to reach 20 on Tuesday, in a reference to potential EU involvement.