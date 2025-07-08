WORLD
2 min read
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Weather conditions are significantly contributing to the spread of the fires, along with large amounts of dry wood, Syrian officials say.
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
A drone view shows a wildfire in Latakia countryside, Syria on July 6, 2025. / Reuters
July 8, 2025

Damascus has requested support from the European Union to help contain raging wildfires in the countryside of Latakia in northwestern Syria, the Syrian minister of emergency and disaster management said.

“Contact has been made with the EU to request its support in extinguishing the Latakia countryside fires,” Raed al-Saleh said in statements carried by the state news agency SANA on Tuesday.

He said strong winds last night caused the fires, which started on July 3, to spread to the village of al-Ghassaniyah in northern Latakia countryside.

“Civil defence teams managed to evacuate women and children and extinguish the flames with the help of local villagers,” Saleh said.

The minister said Turkish and Jordanian teams are taking part in the firefighting efforts, along with aircraft from Türkiye, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help

He cited that 16 aircraft were involved in firefighting operations on Monday, with the number expected to reach 20 on Tuesday, in a reference to potential EU involvement.

Recommended

“The top priority is protecting civilians, and so far, no fatalities have been recorded despite the fires spreading to multiple areas,” the minister said.

According to the Syrian minister, ten civil defence personnel have so far been injured, most of them suffering from smoke inhalation.

“Weather conditions are significantly contributing to the spread of the fires, along with large amounts of dry wood and the risk of explosions from remnants of war,” he said.

Areas in the Latakia countryside frequently experience wildfires during the summer due to high temperatures, dense forests and strong winds, which complicate efforts to control the flames.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta