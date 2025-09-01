WORLD
2 min read
Maduro vows to declare 'republic in arms' if US forces attack Venezuela
Venezuelan leader denounces US naval buildup in Caribbean as “criminal threat” and deploys troops along coast and border.
Maduro vows to declare 'republic in arms' if US forces attack Venezuela
Maduro vows to declare 'republic in arms' if US forces attack Venezuela / Reuters
September 1, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has warned he would "constitutionally declare a republic in arms" if the country were attacked by US forces deployed to the Caribbean.

His comments at a news conference came on Monday as Washington prepared to expand its maritime presence in the region to combat drug cartels.

While the US has not signalled any planned land incursion, thousands of personnel are being deployed, prompting Caracas to mobilise troops along its coast and border with Colombia and to call for civilian enlistment.

"In the face of this maximum military pressure, we have declared maximum preparedness for the defence of Venezuela," Maduro said, describing the buildup as "an extravagant, unjustifiable, immoral and absolutely criminal and bloody threat."

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela warns US to stay away from national coasts

Smuggling fentanyl

The US Navy currently has two Aegis guided-missile destroyers — the USS Gravely and the USS Jason Dunham — in the Caribbean, along with the destroyer USS Sampson and the cruiser USS Lake Erie elsewhere in Latin America.

The deployment follows President Donald Trump’s push to use the military against cartels he blames for smuggling fentanyl and other drugs into US communities.

Recommended

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, citing a UN report, said the narrative behind the deployment was "false," noting that 87 percent of Colombian cocaine is shipped through the Pacific and only five percent via Venezuela.

He warned the US buildup "threatens the entire region" and could trigger destabilisation.

"Let us immediately demand an end to this deployment, which has no other reason than to threaten a sovereign people," Gil told members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States during a virtual meeting.

Maduro also insisted he was the legitimate winner of last year’s presidential election, though many countries, including the US, have refused to recognise him.

He said his government maintains two lines of communication with the Trump administration, while accusing Secretary of State Marco Rubio of being a "warlord" pushing for regional conflict.

US military action against Venezuela, Maduro warned, would "stain" Trump’s "hands with blood."

RelatedTRT World - Maduro says Venezuela impenetrable as US deploys warships to Caribbean
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations