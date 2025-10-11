One person was killed and seven others were wounded in Israeli strikes that targeted Al-Msayleh town in the South Governorate of Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, according to local media.

The state-run National News Agency said that 10 Israeli air strikes hit six bulldozers on the Al-Msayleh road, resulting in the destruction and burning of numerous vehicles.

One Syrian national was killed in the attack, while another Syrian and six Lebanese citizens, including two women, were wounded, the Health Ministry said.

Al-Msayleh road was closed due to significant damage, the Al-Manar channel reported.

Separately, Israeli drones were reported flying over the capital, Beirut, and southern suburbs since early Saturday, according to the agency.

Israel confirms attacking Lebanon

The Israeli army confirmed it conducted strikes in Lebanon.

In a statement, it said it had "struck and dismantled Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of southern Lebanon, where engineering machinery used to re-establish infrastructure in the area" was located.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite a November ceasefire, which followed more than a year of hostilities with the Iran-backed group that culminated in two months of open war.