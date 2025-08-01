WORLD
2 min read
Appeals court upholds Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's prison sentence
Earlier in February, a lower court in Sarajevo sentenced the president of Republika Srpska (RS) – the ethnic Serb part of Bosnia – to a year in prison and banned him from holding office for six years
Appeals court upholds Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's prison sentence
Last May, Dodik was sentenced to one year in prison and barred from office for six years, with both him and prosecutors appealing. / AP
August 1, 2025

A Bosnia appeals court said on Friday that it had upheld a prison sentence handed to Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

A Sarajevo court in February sentenced the president of Republika Srpska (RS) the ethnic Serb part of Bosnia to a year in prison and banned him from holding office for six years, for not complying with rulings by the international envoy overseeing Bosnia's 1995 peace accords.

Bosnia's appeals court said in a statement that it had upheld the lower court ruling, adding that "no appeal is allowed".

Earlier this year, Bosnia's top court annulled several secessionist laws passed by the country's Serb statelet, which provoked a political crisis in the Balkan nation.

The parliament of Republika Srpska (RS), one of two entities making up Bosnia since its 1990s war, had passed the laws in February after a Sarajevo court convicted Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for failing to comply with decisions of the international envoy who oversees the peace deal that ended the war.

Recommended

Dodik was sentenced to one year in prison and banned from holding political office for six years. Dodik and the prosecutors have appealed.

But Dodik initiated the laws, which include a ban on Bosnia's central police and judiciary from operating in the Serb entity.

Bosnia's central government has been strengthened over the years to the detriment of the semi-autonomous powers in Republika Srpska and the Muslim Bosniak-Croat federation, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH).

Explore
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps