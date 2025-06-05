Elon Musk has endorsed impeaching his former political ally, US President Donald Trump, hours after the president threatened to cut billions of dollars in government subsidies and contracts for the tech billionaire’s companies.

"President vs Elon. Who wins? My money’s on Elon. Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him," a prominent conservative X user wrote.

"Yes," responded Musk.

Musk and Trump exchanged increasingly pointed barbs throughout Thursday after the tech billionaire left the administration and went on to rally opposition to Trump’s massive spending and tax bill.

Trump hinted that he may retaliate against his once-close aide by cutting billions of dollars in government funding for Musk’s companies.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," he said in a social media post. "I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!"

In response, Musk said, "In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately."

'Without me, Trump would have lost the election'

Musk said Trump would have lost the 2024 US election without his support, and suggested it may be time for the country to establish a new political party.