Court drops terror-linked charges in high-profile Mangione case
"While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus....it does not follow that his goal was to 'intimidate and coerce' a civilian population," judge wrote while dismissing two charges against Luigi Mangione.
Luigi Mangione arrived at court Tuesday as his lawyers push to have his state murder charges thrown out in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO. / AP
17 hours ago

​​​​​​​The judge in the sensational Luigi Mangione state trial in New York has dismissed two murder charges related to terrorism, according to media outlets.

Mangione, 27, is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare (UHC) CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in New York last December.

Judge Gregory Carro tossed out the most severe charge of first-degree murder on Tuesday (which accused Mangione of murder as a crime of terrorism).

The court said the evidence presented to the grand jury was insufficient to support the terrorism charge.

"While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC, and the healthcare industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to 'intimidate and coerce a civilian population,' and indeed, there was no evidence presented of such a goal," Carro wrote in his decision.

Carro also threw out a second-degree murder charge, related to killing as an act of terrorism.

The judge, however, refused to dismiss another second-degree murder charge in the remaining nine-count indictment, to which Mangione has pleaded not guilty.

"We respect the Court's decision and will proceed on the remaining nine counts, including Murder in the Second Degree," the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Mangione faces two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.

Disdain about health care industry

Mangione was captured after a several-day manhunt in Altoona, Pennsylvania, nearly 300 miles (482 kilometers) west of New York City.

When police arrested Mangione at a McDonald's, he was carrying a backpack that investigators said contained the alleged murder weapon, a 9-millimetre handgun equipped with a silencer, a fake ID, and a red notebook he used as a diary, in which Mangione expressed disdain about the health care industry.

"I finally feel confident about what I will do," one of his notebook entries said, according to authorities. "The target is insurance. It checks every box."

Defence attorneys have argued that Mangione's backpack was obtained illegally, without a search warrant.

A federal grand jury charged Mangione in April with two counts of stalking, firearms offenses and murder through the use of a firearm, a charge that makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all of the state charges in New York and Pennsylvania, as well as federal charges.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1.

