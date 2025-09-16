​​​​​​​The judge in the sensational Luigi Mangione state trial in New York has dismissed two murder charges related to terrorism, according to media outlets.

Mangione, 27, is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare (UHC) CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in New York last December.

Judge Gregory Carro tossed out the most severe charge of first-degree murder on Tuesday (which accused Mangione of murder as a crime of terrorism).

The court said the evidence presented to the grand jury was insufficient to support the terrorism charge.

"While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC, and the healthcare industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to 'intimidate and coerce a civilian population,' and indeed, there was no evidence presented of such a goal," Carro wrote in his decision.

Carro also threw out a second-degree murder charge, related to killing as an act of terrorism.

The judge, however, refused to dismiss another second-degree murder charge in the remaining nine-count indictment, to which Mangione has pleaded not guilty.

"We respect the Court's decision and will proceed on the remaining nine counts, including Murder in the Second Degree," the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Mangione faces two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.