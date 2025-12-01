US President Donald Trump has said that his administration plans to halt asylum for a "long time" after a deadly shooting near the White House by an Afghan national.

"I think a long time," he told reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One on his way to Washington, DC, from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Pressed to provide a timeframe, he added: "We have enough problems. We don't want those people."

When asked whether the pause could last a year or two, Trump said: "No time limit, but it could be a long time."

Trump said the policy was directed at migrants from countries he described as "very crime ridden" and "not friendly to us," adding that some nations "are out of control themselves." He singled out Somalia, saying such people "come into our country and tell us how to run our country."

He was referring to Somalia-born, Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar.