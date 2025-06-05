Pakistan's recent appointments to two influential committees of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) have stirred a wave of criticism and disbelief among Indian social media users.

On Wednesday, Pakistan was named vice chair of the UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee, a powerful body formed under Resolution 1373 in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The committee, made up of all 15 members of the Security Council, oversees global efforts to implement anti-terrorism obligations, including legal and institutional reforms by member states.

In a separate development, Pakistan was also appointed to lead the committee established under UNSC Resolution 1988, which monitors sanctions enforcement against the Afghan Taliban.

This double nod from the UN comes as Pakistan serves its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, which began on January 1.

Islamabad hailed the appointments as "a significant diplomatic development".

In a press release, Pakistan's Mission to the UN said the move reflected the country's "constructive role" at the UN and its "internationally acknowledged" counter-terrorism efforts.

However, the news quickly triggered a flurry of angry reactions across Indian social media.

Prominent journalists, political commentators and social media influencers—many linked to the country's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—voiced outrage over what they described as a troubling endorsement of Pakistan's role in security and counter-terrorism matters.