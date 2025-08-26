Ukraine has acknowledged for the first time that Russia's army has entered the Dnipropetrovsk region, a central administrative area previously spared from intense fighting.

"Yes, they have entered, and fighting is ongoing as of now," Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Dnipro Operational Strategic Group of Forces, told AFP on Tuesday.

Moscow first said its forces had advanced into the region, which it had not made a formal territorial claim over in July.

It has since claimed to have captured some settlements there.

In a separate statement, Ukraine's General Staff rejected Moscow's claims to have fully captured the villages of Zaporizke and Novogeorgiivka.

But war monitor DeepState, which has close ties to Ukraine's military, said on Tuesday that Russia had "occupied" them.

The Russian army "is now consolidating its positions and is accumulating infantry for a further advance," it added in a social media post.