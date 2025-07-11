Europe is ignoring Russia’s warnings about the potential deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, criticising what he described as a lack of dialogue with Moscow.

“Indeed, we are very disappointed that the absolutely clear and consistent signals that are being sent from Moscow on this matter are not being taken into account and are not being understood,” Peskov told reporters on Friday.

He said the presence of foreign military forces in Ukraine near Russia’s borders was “unacceptable”.