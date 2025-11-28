Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has converted Al-Nuhud Hospital in West Kordofan into a military base after seizing the city more than five months ago, a Sudanese medical group said.

The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement on Friday that the RSF turned a major section of the facility into a command centre and troop quarters, preventing the hospital from providing basic care to residents.

The group warned that using a medical facility for military purposes violates international norms and threatens civilians’ right to healthcare.

It said several medical workers in Al-Nuhud faced harassment and accusations of supporting the Sudanese army, prompting most of them to flee. As a result, the hospital is experiencing a severe staff shortage.

According to the network, the remaining medical services are extremely limited, and dedicating the entire emergency department to RSF affiliates has effectively transformed the hospital into a military compound, leaving civilians without nearly all essential services.

The organisation expressed concern for thousands of residents who remain in the city and now face extreme difficulty accessing healthcare.