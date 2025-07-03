Indonesia’s announcement on Sunday of a major lithium-ion battery plant backed by Chinese giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) marks a new chapter in the global contest for clean energy dominance.

The plant, which is set to open by the end of 2026, will produce batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, beginning with a capacity of 6.9 gigawatt hours and potentially expanding to 40 gigawatt hours.

The battery plant will be built in West Java , while the remaining sub-projects will be in eastern Indonesia’s nickel-rich province of North Maluku.

Indonesia holds the world’s largest nickel reserves , and nickel is a crucial raw material for lithium-ion batteries.

The Southeast Asian nation has now set an ambitious goal of producing about 600,000 electric vehicles by 2030. This would be nearly 13 times the number sold in the country last year.

These figures gain greater importance amid escalating US-China trade tensions.

President Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs, introduced in April, had initially pushed US duties on Chinese goods to 145 percent , with China retaliating by imposing a 125 percent levy on US goods.

But following the Geneva talks in May, US tariffs were reduced to 30 percent, while China lowered its duties to 10 percent.

The strategic importance of critical materials —such as nickel, lithium, and rare earth elements— needed for batteries and other advanced technologies has forced both sides towards a compromise.

Last month, the countries formalised a deal on rare earth shipments after China leveraged its 90 percent control of global processing to impose export restrictions.

The curbs caused a 37 percent drop in the sale of rare earth minerals and 58 percent drop in the sale of rare earth magnets to the US, triggering a “ panic ” over production shutdowns.

In 2023, China accounted for 58 percent of global processed battery mineral exports, 53 percent of battery material exports, and 74 percent of battery pack and component exports.

The United States, in comparison, has struggled to establish lithium supply chains that are independent of China and continues to rely on Chinese-controlled processing and battery components despite the government’s growing security concerns.

While the US scrambles to build domestic capacity through the Inflation Reduction Act’s $7.5 billion investment , China’s $6 billion power battery partnership with Indonesia illustrates how control over raw materials and new production sites is shaping the global battery supply chain.

As the two superpowers compete for dominance in battery manufacturing and access to critical minerals, the future of the clean energy transition may depend on which country can secure these supply chains first.

Clean energy and EVs

Lithium-ion batteries have a central role in the clean energy transformation.

These rechargeable power sources play a vital role in making renewable energy dependable and are essential for technologies that support the transition to a low-carbon future.

While lithium does not generate power, lithium-ion batteries store energy when production is high and supply it when needed, helping to balance the use of wind, solar, and other clean sources.

In electric vehicles, batteries make up about a third of the total cost and are key to how far the car can travel, how fast it charges, and how long it lasts. The shift from petrol and diesel engines to electric motors depends fully on having enough batteries that perform well at a reasonable price.

By 2030, more than 40 percent of cars sold worldwide are expected to be EVs, but battery production will be the main factor limiting how fast this change can happen.

“Control over lithium-ion battery supply chains equates to control over critical technology for the 21st century,” says global risk specialist Tony Loughran of Zero Risk International, a security and risk-management consultancy.

The impact of battery technology goes beyond the automotive sector, as it now supports the economies of major nations and creates new dependencies across a wide range of industries.

Consumer electronics, from watches to calculators, as well as medical devices, telecommunications equipment and military systems, all depend on reliable battery supply .

China’s supply chain power