Poland's new nationalist president Karol Nawrocki called for a "sovereign Poland" and promised to "fight those who are pushing the nation towards decline" as he was sworn in on Wednesday.

"I will be the voice of those who want a sovereign Poland that is in the EU, but a Poland that is not the EU," he told lawmakers after taking his oath of office.

"We must fight those who are pushing the nation towards decline and degradation," he said, citing Ignacy Paderewski, a Polish prime minister from the early 20th century.

Nawrocki, a historian and political novice, has branded Tusk's government the "worst" in the history of post-communist Poland.

Outside the parliament, thousands of people came to show their support for Nawrocki.

"He doesn't grovel before Brussels," Jan Smolinski, 75, a retired miner, told AFP, adding: "He's a true Pole, flesh and blood".

Marietta Borcz, a 57-year-old dental assistant, said it was "important" to her that Nawrocki "is Catholic and will uphold Christian values".

During the election campaign, Nawrocki ruled out easing Poland's near total abortion ban or allowing same-sex civil partnerships.

A small group of around 20 protesters held up black roses, saying Nawrocki's inauguration was "a black day for Poland".

Stanislawa Sklodowska, 72, a retired economist said his election "reflects poorly on us Poles".

Nawrocki, who travelled to Washington to seek Trump's backing during the campaign, won a narrow victory against liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski.

The result showed the high degree of political polarisation in the EU and NATO member state, a key supporter of neighbouring Ukraine.

Presidents in Poland can initiate as well as veto legislation, and have some influence over the country's foreign and defence policies.

Relations between government and president are likely to be tense ahead of parliamentary elections planned for 2027.

"I have no doubt that Mr Nawrocki will do everything to annoy us," said Tusk, who warned that he would not let Nawrocki "demolish" his government.

But in a message on social media on Wednesday, Tusk said he had already worked with three presidents in the past.