President Donald Trump said that he was "highly unlikely" to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, a public statement made less than 24 hours after suggesting in a private meeting that he was leaning in favour of dismissing the head of the nation's central bank.

Trump confirmed that in a White House meeting on Tuesday night with about a dozen House Republicans, he had discussed the "concept" of dismissing Powell, long a target because of his refusal to lower interest rates as Trump wants.

"Almost every one of them said I should," Trump said on Wednesday about the lawmakers who had come to talk to him about crypto legislation.

He indicated he was leaning in that direction, according to a White House official. During that session, Trump waved a letter about firing Powell, but a person familiar with the matter said it was essentially a prop drafted by someone else and that the Republican president has not drafted such a letter.

Trump made his comment about being "highly unlikely" to dismiss Powell — "unless he has to leave for fraud" — during an Oval Office meeting with Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the crown prince of Bahrain.

In recent days, White House and administration officials have accused Powell of mismanaging a $2.5 billion renovation project at the Fed, adding to months of efforts by Trump to rid himself of the politically independent central banker.

US stocks end higher

US stocks ended higher on Wednesday after Trump brushed off the idea of firing Powell.