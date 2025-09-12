Israel's security establishment has presented the government with a plan to forcibly displace Palestinian residents of Gaza beginning next month, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Friday.

The proposed plan is expected to be a major discussion point during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Israel next week.

According to the broadcaster, during his visit, Rubio will meet with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss what Tel Aviv calls "voluntary relocation" from Gaza.

Rubio is scheduled to visit Israel early next week, where he will also attend the inauguration of a tunnel in occupied East Jerusalem's Silwan neighbourhood.

Channel 12 claimed that the “relocation plan is an initiative of US President Donald Trump, which received public support from Netanyahu.”

However, Israeli officials remain sceptical about its feasibility, it added.

The plan, submitted by the Israeli establishment on Thursday, would “allow Gaza residents to leave by air and sea starting in October.”

Discussions with several countries about accepting forcibly displaced Palestinian evacuees are “ongoing, but no formal agreement has been reached,” the channel said.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a key supporter of the plan, said in a government meeting, “There is no point in investing large amounts of money if Gaza residents return within a year. If there is no significant change in Gaza, this is unnecessary.”