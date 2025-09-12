WAR ON GAZA
Israel considering forcible expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza next month: report
The proposed expulsion plan is reportedly expected to be a major discussion point during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Israel next week.
Displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza move southward, in central Gaza. / Reuters
September 12, 2025

Israel's security establishment has presented the government with a plan to forcibly displace Palestinian residents of Gaza beginning next month, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Friday.

The proposed plan is expected to be a major discussion point during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Israel next week.

According to the broadcaster, during his visit, Rubio will meet with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss what Tel Aviv calls "voluntary relocation" from Gaza.

Rubio is scheduled to visit Israel early next week, where he will also attend the inauguration of a tunnel in occupied East Jerusalem's Silwan neighbourhood.

Channel 12 claimed that the “relocation plan is an initiative of US President Donald Trump, which received public support from Netanyahu.”

However, Israeli officials remain sceptical about its feasibility, it added.

The plan, submitted by the Israeli establishment on Thursday, would “allow Gaza residents to leave by air and sea starting in October.”

Discussions with several countries about accepting forcibly displaced Palestinian evacuees are “ongoing, but no formal agreement has been reached,” the channel said.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a key supporter of the plan, said in a government meeting, “There is no point in investing large amounts of money if Gaza residents return within a year. If there is no significant change in Gaza, this is unnecessary.”

Netanyahu replied that Israel would not invest large sums but would “make progress with countries willing to accommodate them.”

Forced displacement

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the displacement “the most important issue we are dealing with now” and urged immediate action to implement it.

The channel did not specify the date of the discussion between ministers and Netanyahu.

Channel 12 added that, practically, the lack of agreements with other countries and Israel’s unwillingness to fund the plan itself significantly “reduces its chances of implementation.”

Israel has long framed Gaza displacement as “voluntary”, while critics argue the ongoing blockade, Israeli-enforced starvation, destruction of infrastructure, and repeated attacks have created a coercive environment forcing Palestinians to leave.

The Palestinian Authority, Hamas and the international community have repeatedly condemned such plans, warning of forced displacement.

Egypt has also expressed opposition, denying Israeli claims that it has closed the Rafah crossing, which remains open on the Egyptian side but blocked by Israel on the Palestinian side.

SOURCE:AA
