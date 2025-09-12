Israel’s aggressive push to reshape the geography and politics of Jerusalem and the wider Palestinian territories is neither spontaneous nor defensive. It is the outcome of a long-term strategy to erase the possibility of Palestinian sovereignty, recently being sought by some in the international community , and impose an exclusively Israeli narrative of control.



From Jerusalem to Gaza, each destructive move by Israel serves to consolidate power, displaces Palestinians, and destabilises the region. Without meaningful international intervention, consequences will be felt far beyond the Holy Land.

The shift became unmistakable in 2017, when US President Donald Trump shattered decades of international consensus by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital and moving the American embassy there.



This unilateral act, packaged as part of the so-called “ Deal of the Century ,” gave Israel a green light to accelerate its plans in Jerusalem.



Settlements expanded , demolitions of Palestinian homes multiplied , and access to holy sites was further restricted. For Palestinians, Trump’s declaration did not just undermine the two-state solution ; it buried it.



Israel interpreted Washington’s blessing as a license to entrench sovereignty over Jerusalem at the expense of Palestinian presence and rights.

Trump’s move only accelerated a process already well underway. Israel introduced measures designed to fragment Palestinian society in Jerusalem and to assert exclusive control over its holy sites.



In 2015, restrictions on access to Al-Aqsa Mosque and settler incursions triggered the Al-Quds Intifada, which left thousands injured, detained, or killed. Two years later, the installation of electronic gates at Al-Aqsa’s entrances provoked mass Palestinian protests, forcing Israel into an embarrassing climbdown.



Yet the broader trajectory never shifted: house demolitions escalated, expulsions continued, and settler groups stormed Al-Aqsa with increasing frequency, often under the direct protection of Israeli security forces.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself, alongside far-right figures such as Itamar Ben-Gvir, staged high-profile visits to Silwan , a Palestinian neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa to send a message: Jerusalem will be remade on Israel’s terms, regardless of international law or centuries of religious custodianship.

E1 and the occupied West Bank

This strategy has since extended into the occupied West Bank in ways that reveal its full intent. In August 2025, Israel revived the long-dormant E1 settlement plan , authorising the construction of some 3,500 housing units east of Jerusalem.

At first glance, this may seem like another expansion of Israel’s vast illegal settlement enterprise, but its implications are far more devastating. E1 is a wedge of land that would link Jerusalem with Ma’ale Adumim, one of Israel’s largest illegal settlements, while simultaneously bisecting the occupied West Bank.



By cutting off occupied East Jerusalem from the rest of the territory and severing northern and southern West Bank communities from each other, E1 would make the establishment of a contiguous Palestinian state virtually impossible.

Israeli officials have not shied away from stating their intentions. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich bluntly declared that the approval of construction in E1 “buries the idea of a Palestinian state.”



Such candor exposes what Palestinians have long known: illegal settlements are not about housing shortages or security; they are instruments of annexation. Through E1 and similar projects, Israel is formalising what it calls “de facto sovereignty,” expanding its control over occupied territory in violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and repeated United Nations resolutions.