WORLD
3 min read
Serbian president announces new political movement during nationalist rally
Vucic claims anti-government protests are an attack from overseas to destabilise the country.
Serbian president announces new political movement during nationalist rally
Vucic says his movement also aimed "to dislodge arrogant political officials who refuse to speak to the people". / AP
April 12, 2025

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has declared the launch of a new political movement as he rallied nationalist supporters in Belgrade to push back against months of protests against him. 

Addressing the crowd late on Saturday evening, Vucic dismissed the protest movement as "an attack from overseas, because certain foreign powers cannot bear to see a free, independent and sovereign Serbia".

He announced the creation of his new political movement "to bring new energy" to the country.

"Each worker, each farmer is welcome; each person who earns an honest living, and fights for his children and his country, is welcome," he told the crowd.

At least 55,000 people attended the rally, the Public Assembly Archive — a group that monitors crowd sizes — said on X.

On Saturday, Vucic said that his movement also aimed "to dislodge arrogant political officials who refuse to speak to the people".

The event started on Friday with Vucic and ministers joining supporters to carry a 200-metre-long Serbian flag, the "largest in history", according to the president.

Serbia has been gripped by a wave of protests since November when 16 people died in the collapse of the newly renovated rail station in the city of Novi Sad — a tragedy widely blamed on corruption and poor oversight.

Hundreds of thousands have marched for months against corruption and mismanagement, culminating in the biggest protests in decades last month.

Recommended

Support from other nationalists

On Saturday afternoon, thousands of people, mostly pensioners with some dressed in traditional costumes, strolled past stands set up in central Belgrade.

Stalls offered free grilled meat, sausages, wine and local fruit brandy, as well as traditional peasant shoes or Serbia's national hat, the sajkaca.

A special appearance came on Saturday from Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is wanted by central authorities in his country after being convicted of flouting the constitution.

Speaking from the stage, Dodik told the crowd that Vucic "is today the only man who can hold together a strong and powerful Serbia, both in domestic and foreign policy... especially in these very unstable times".

Vucic also received a mark of support from Hungary's nationalist premier, Viktor Orban. He said in a video message that "foreign powers want to tell Serbs how to live".

Several municipalities organised transport for the president's supporters. The latter were also invited by text messages to "come on time to jointly show strong support" for Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party.

Meanwhile, in Novi Pazar, some 300 kilometres south of Belgrade, thousands of people protested against the government's policies.

Since last week, dozens more have been cycling to Strasbourg, where they are due to arrive on Tuesday, hoping to draw the attention of EU lawmakers to their anti-corruption fight.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation