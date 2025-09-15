WORLD
1 min read
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
US President blames "Radical Left Democrats" for pressuring Mayor Muriel Bowser to inform the government about the non-cooperation with ICE.
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Trump speaks briefly to reporters upon arriving at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 14, 2025. / Reuters
a day ago

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would call a national emergency and federalise Washington, DC after Mayor Muriel Bowser said its police would not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

At issue is the provision of information on individuals living in, or entering, the United States illegally.

Trump's threat adds to a move critics have seen as federal overreach.

The comments come after several thousand protesters hit the streets this month over Trump's August deployment of National Guard troops in the capital to "re-establish law, order, and public safety," after calling crime a blight on the city.

"In just a few weeks. The "place" is absolutely booming... for the first time in decades, virtually NO CRIME," Trump said on Truth Social.

Recommended

He blamed "Radical Left Democrats" for pressuring Bowser to inform the government about the non-cooperation with ICE.

The National Guard serves as a militia answering to the governors of the 50 states, except when called into federal service.

The DC National Guard reports directly to the president.

RelatedTRT World - US launches ICE crackdown in Chicago after Trump's 'Chipocalypse Now' post
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections