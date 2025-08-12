Fourteen Muslim organisations in the Netherlands have filed a joint criminal complaint against far-right politician Geert Wilders, accusing him of inciting hatred, discrimination, and violence against Muslims.

The legal action, filed on August 11, 2025, follows a controversial post Wilders shared on the social media platform X on August 4.

The image showed the left half of a young blonde woman labelled as “good” and the right half of an angry, elderly woman wearing a headscarf labelled as “bad.”

Muslim Rights Watch, one of the signatory groups, said the imagery portrays Muslims as “dangerous and unwanted” and closely resembles Nazi-era propaganda that depicted Jews as “inhuman, threatening, and unwanted.”

“This image is suspiciously similar to those used in Nazi Germany to dehumanise Jews,” Muslim Rights Watch said in a Facebook statement.

Wilders – leader of the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) – is notorious for his anti-Islam rhetoric, and has made the fight against Islam a central pillar of his political platform.

Over the years, Wilders has made the headlines repeatedly for his overtly anti-Muslim statements and actions, emerging as one of the most controversial politicians in Europe.

Here are some of his controversial actions:

A rabble-rousing Islamophobe

Wilders has repeatedly used inflammatory language to describe Islam and its followers. In 2010, during a parliamentary debate, he famously said, “I hate Islam,” a statement that shocked many and drew widespread criticism.

He has described Islam as a “totalitarian ideology” comparable to Nazism, arguing that there is no distinction between moderate Islam and Islamism.

“Islam is Islam, and that’s it,” he has said. He has called Islam “evil, violent, hateful, barbaric” and insulted the Prophet.

Propaganda film

One of Wilders’ most controversial actions was the production of the short film titled Fitna in 2008, which combined Quranic verses with graphic images of terrorist attacks, aiming to depict Islam as inherently violent and dangerous.

The film sparked widespread condemnation from governments, religious groups, and human rights organisations worldwide, and led to multiple legal investigations accusing Wilders of inciting hatred and discrimination against Muslims.