Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced his country’s willingness to deepen strategic cooperation with Türkiye in the field of information technologies and artificial intelligence.

Speaking alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an official visit to Ankara on Tuesday, Tokayev emphasised that digital innovation is now a key pillar of modern economies.

“We have placed special importance on developing information technologies together,” he said at a joint press conference.

Hailing Türkiye’s increasing defence and digital capabilities