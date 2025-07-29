TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Kazakhstan seeks to deepen IT and AI cooperation with Türkiye, Tokayev says
Tokayev highlights Türkiye’s defence advances and calls for stronger digital collaboration during Ankara visit.
Kazakhstan seeks to deepen IT and AI cooperation with Türkiye, Tokayev says
Tokayev congratulates Erdogan on the organisation of the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), held in Istanbul from July 22–27. / AA
July 29, 2025

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced his country’s willingness to deepen strategic cooperation with Türkiye in the field of information technologies and artificial intelligence.

Speaking alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an official visit to Ankara on Tuesday, Tokayev emphasised that digital innovation is now a key pillar of modern economies.

“We have placed special importance on developing information technologies together,” he said at a joint press conference.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye's Erdogan: Scenes in Gaza 'worse than Nazi camps' as Israel weaponises starvation

Hailing Türkiye’s increasing defence and digital capabilities

Recommended

Highlighting Türkiye’s advances in defence and digital capabilities, Tokayev congratulated Erdogan on the successful organisation of the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), held in Istanbul from July 22–27.

“Türkiye’s achievements in military technologies were presented in a very impressive way and received praise from international experts,” he noted. “Developing IT and leveraging digital tools in various sectors of the economy is now a necessity, not a choice.”

He added that Kazakhstan has also made major strides in the IT sector and is investing heavily in AI infrastructure, expressing hope that bilateral efforts in these fields will grow.

“There are great opportunities ahead of us to expand the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye,” Tokayev said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker