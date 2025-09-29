Moldova's ruling pro-EU party won parliamentary elections with the backing of more than half of voters, according to near-complete results on Monday for polls overshadowed by accusations of Russian interference in the ex-Soviet country.

The small European Union candidate nation, which borders Ukraine and has a pro-Russia breakaway region, has long been divided over whether to move closer with Brussels or maintain Soviet-era relations with Moscow.

Sunday's elections were seen as crucial for the country to maintain its push towards EU integration, launched amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

With over 99.5 percent of ballots counted, the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) headed by President Maia Sandu had garnered 50.03 percent of the vote to elect members of the 101-seat parliament.

That compared to 24.26 percent for the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc, according to results published on the election commission's website.

The support for PAS — whose leaders did not address waiting reporters late Sunday — was slightly lower than the 52.8 percent that it won in 2021.

"Statistically speaking PAS has guaranteed a fragile majority," analyst Andrei Curararu of the Chisinau-based think tank WatchDog.md told AFP on Sunday as the party took the lead in the count.

But he warned that "danger" had not passed, "as a functional government is difficult to form".

"The Kremlin has bankrolled too big of an operation to stand down and could resort to protests, bribing PAS MPs and other tactics to disrupt forming a stable pro-European government," he added.

Protest call

The ballot was overshadowed by fears of vote buying and unrest, as well as "an unprecedented campaign of disinformation" from Russia, according to the EU.

Moscow has denied the allegations.

Igor Dodon, a former president and one of the leaders of the Patriotic Bloc, has called on people to "peacefully protest" on Monday, accusing PAS of stealing the vote.

"If during the night there are falsifications, tomorrow we won't recognise (the result of) the parliamentary elections... and we will ask for elections to be repeated," he said late Sunday outside the electoral commission, where he went with some supporters.