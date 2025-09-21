WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Australia defends recognition of Palestine after Netanyahu criticises move
Anthony Albanese says lasting peace requires moving towards a long-term solution, calling for an end to Israeli violence and access to humanitarian aid in Gaza.
Australia defends recognition of Palestine after Netanyahu criticises move
Albanese calls for an end to Israel's violence in Gaza and access to humanitarian aid. / Reuters Archive
September 21, 2025

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended his government's decision to recognise the state of Palestine after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the move as "an absurd prize for terrorism."

"Australia has put forward a position in recognising Palestine consistent with what has been a long-time bipartisan position in Australia. We support a two-state solution," he said, speaking to reporters at the UN in New York on Sunday.

Albanese noted that Australia played "a positive role" when the UN created the state of Israel in 1948, stressing that "the creation of two states was what was envisaged."

The prime minister also called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of captives and the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza to address "the humanitarian catastrophe that's unfolding there."

RelatedTRT World - UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Recommended

'Long-term solution'

He emphasised that lasting peace requires "moves towards the long-term solution" so that "Israelis and Palestinians (can) live side by side in peace and security going forward."

Earlier Sunday, Albanese announced that "effective today, Sunday the 21st of September 2025, the Commonwealth of Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine" in a statement shared on X.

He said the move "recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own" and comes alongside similar decisions by Canada and the UK as part of a "coordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution."

The same day, Netanyahu criticised the recognition announced by Australia, Britain and other countries, describing it as "an absurd prize for terrorism.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Leaders face microphone failures at UN as Türkiye, Canada, Indonesia raise Palestine and Gaza
UNGA80 descends on New York City as Palestine dominates the stage
By Sadiq S Bhat
Indonesia says ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza at UN General Assembly
Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg recognise Palestinian state at UN meeting
Trump to denounce Palestinian recognitions by US allies at UN
Abbas vows elections within year after Gaza genocide, urges more recognition of Palestine
Erdogan hails recognition of Palestine, denounces Gaza onslaught as genocide
World leaders speak at UNGA conference on Palestine
What to expect from World Summit on Palestine?
Singapore to sanction illegal Israeli settlers, ready to recognise Palestinian state
How the Global South led the world in recognising Palestine despite Israel-US backlash
By Kazim Alam
Devastated by Israel, Gaza feels like a massive and endless funeral
By Yousef M. Al Jamal
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Israeli government split over response to Western recognition of Palestinian state
European officials warn Israel over West Bank annexation plans
US calls recognition of Palestine by allies 'performative'