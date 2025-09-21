Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended his government's decision to recognise the state of Palestine after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the move as "an absurd prize for terrorism."

"Australia has put forward a position in recognising Palestine consistent with what has been a long-time bipartisan position in Australia. We support a two-state solution," he said, speaking to reporters at the UN in New York on Sunday.

Albanese noted that Australia played "a positive role" when the UN created the state of Israel in 1948, stressing that "the creation of two states was what was envisaged."

The prime minister also called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of captives and the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza to address "the humanitarian catastrophe that's unfolding there."