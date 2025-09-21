The UK, Canada and Australia on Sunday formally recognised the State of Palestine, joining a growing number of Western nations that have moved in recent months to back Palestinian statehood as the war in Gaza grinds on.

UK

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the official recognition of a Palestinian state with these words: "In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and the two-state solution."

He said that means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state, adding: “At the moment, we have neither.”

In July, the prime minister said the UK would recognise the State of Palestine this September unless the Israeli government takes “substantive steps.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli government labelled the UK move “absurd,” ahead of Britain’s announcement.

Ahead of the announcement, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy told the BBC that “now is the time to stand up for a two-state solution.”

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that his country officially recognised the State of Palestine, pledging partnership to build peace between Palestine and Israel.

“Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” Carney wrote on the US social media company X ahead of the UN General Assembly.

The announcement follows Canada’s earlier declaration of intent to recognise Palestine during the 80th UN General Assembly session in September 2025.

Australia

Australia has recognised Palestine alongside Canada and the UK as part of an effort to revive momentum for a two-state solution that starts with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held there, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in the joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Previously, France, Luxembourg and Malta announced similar plans to recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly.

More countries expected to announce recognition

Leaders gathering Monday in New York for the UN General Assembly will take part in an international conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution.

This year’s session is set to witness recognition of Palestine by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Andorra, and San Marino.