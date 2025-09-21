The UK, Canada and Australia on Sunday formally recognised the State of Palestine, joining a growing number of Western nations that have moved in recent months to back Palestinian statehood as the war in Gaza grinds on.
UK
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the official recognition of a Palestinian state with these words: "In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and the two-state solution."
He said that means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state, adding: “At the moment, we have neither.”
In July, the prime minister said the UK would recognise the State of Palestine this September unless the Israeli government takes “substantive steps.”
Meanwhile, the Israeli government labelled the UK move “absurd,” ahead of Britain’s announcement.
Ahead of the announcement, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy told the BBC that “now is the time to stand up for a two-state solution.”
Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that his country officially recognised the State of Palestine, pledging partnership to build peace between Palestine and Israel.
“Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” Carney wrote on the US social media company X ahead of the UN General Assembly.
The announcement follows Canada’s earlier declaration of intent to recognise Palestine during the 80th UN General Assembly session in September 2025.
Australia
Australia has recognised Palestine alongside Canada and the UK as part of an effort to revive momentum for a two-state solution that starts with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held there, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in the joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
Previously, France, Luxembourg and Malta announced similar plans to recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly.
More countries expected to announce recognition
Leaders gathering Monday in New York for the UN General Assembly will take part in an international conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution.
This year’s session is set to witness recognition of Palestine by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Andorra, and San Marino.
French President Emmanuel Macron said recognition would take place within the scope of the peace plan.
He added that he reminded Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of France’s expectations from the Palestinian Authority, noting Abbas reaffirmed his determination to carry out reforms to renew governance and stabilise the future Palestinian state.
In Luxembourg, Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel told parliament their government also intends to recognise Palestine.
Malta’s parliamentary speaker Cutajar said recognition would be an important step toward a two-state solution.
Portugal announced in July it had begun the process of recognition. Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said no obstacles had arisen and the process was ongoing. According to Lisbon’s foreign ministry, the official announcement is due today.
Andorra became one of 15 countries to sign the New York Declaration describing recognition as a fundamental step toward a two-state solution. The joint statement urged all states yet to recognise Palestine to join the call.
San Marino’s parliament unanimously adopted an advisory decision on May 15 urging recognition by the end of this year.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry welcomed these declarations, while Türkiye reiterated its calls for recognition at every international platform.
Israel and US response
Israel, which escalated its seizure of the occupied West Bank land after October 7, 2023, has warned it could retaliate with annexation to deter countries from recognising Palestine.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, Canada and Australia was a "huge reward to terrorism".
"And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River," he said in a statement.
Netanyahu said Israel's response will be announced when he returns from the United States, where he is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump.
The US administration has not openly opposed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington had “warned” European governments about recognition steps, suggesting they could face a harsh Israeli response.
Rubio stressed the US would not take direct action to prevent annexation and claimed recognition would make it harder to reach a peace agreement in Gaza.
Since its declaration of independence on Nov. 15, 1988, Palestine has been recognised by 147 of the UN’s 193 member states.
With expected announcements at this year’s General Assembly, that figure is forecast to rise to 157.