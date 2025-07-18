Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the US of derailing nuclear diplomacy and called on European countries to abandon their "worn-out policies of threats and pressure."

Speaking in a joint teleconference with his counterparts from France, Germany, and the UK, as well as the EU's foreign policy chief, Araghchi said it was Washington that unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which had been brokered by the EU.

He added that the US once again walked away from the negotiating table last month, opting instead for military escalation, referring to American air strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

“Any new round of talks is only possible when the other side is ready for a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial nuclear deal,” Araghchi wrote on Friday in a post on X.

'Snapback’ mechanism

The top Iranian diplomat further said that if the EU and the E3 – France, Germany, and the UK – wish to play a constructive role in the talks, they must "act responsibly" and put aside measures such as the "snapback" mechanism, which he noted has "no moral or legal basis."

The "snapback" provision under the JCPOA allows signatories to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran if it is found in violation of the deal.