WORLD
1 min read
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
Nearly 1,000 hikers were stranded following sudden snowstorm that hit Tibet and Qinghai over the weekend
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
In the photo released by Lingsuiye, villagers ascend the mountain during rescue efforts to reach trapped hikers, on a slope of Mount Everest in Tibet. / AP
October 8, 2025

Chinese authorities have rescued 580 hikers from the eastern slopes of Mount Everest, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

The hikers and more than 300 personnel, including local guides and yak herders, have arrived safely in Qudeng township and nearby areas, said Xinhua News Agency, citing local government officials.

On Sunday, local media reported that at least one hiker had died and nearly 1,000 were stranded following a sudden snowstorm that hit Tibet and Qinghai over the weekend and blocked access roads and collapsed tents.

Heavy snowfall struck Dingri on Saturday evening, affecting hikers along mountain trails near Qudeng.

Recommended

In response, the Dingri County government swiftly deployed emergency teams to restore communication and carry out relief operations in the affected zones.

On Sunday, authorities in Dingri County announced the temporary closure of several tourist sites, including the Mount Qomolangma scenic area, due to the severe weather conditions.

RelatedTRT World - Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Indian cough syrup maker arrested after 17 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh
World's oldest president seeks an eighth term in Cameroon amid rising youth anger
Canada condemns violent anti-Muslim attack near Toronto
Gaza ceasefire deal set to be signed at 0900 GMT, guarators include Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and US
Petro says last vessel bombed by US in Caribbean was Colombian
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City: UN
NATO allies hone multi-domain strike capabilities in Poland exercise
Spain enacts arms embargo on Israel after parliamentary approval
Israel killed or maimed 64,000 children in Gaza: UNICEF
From Palestinian refugee to Nobel: Yaghi hails science's 'equalising force'
Attack on Ecuador president was 'assassination attempt'
Stop press! A journalist chronicles life and death in the killing fields of Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
Türkiye urges end to sanctions on Syria, calls for united action against terrorism
Greenland PM seeks closer EU ties in historic first address amid Trump ambitions
Palestinian journalists march with 'coffins' to mark two years of Israel's Gaza genocide
Ousted Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina indicted in enforced disappearance cases