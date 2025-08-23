North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen the test-firing of two "new" air defence missiles, state media said Sunday, after Pyongyang accused Seoul of fomenting tensions at the border.

The test-firing, which took place Saturday, showed that the two new missile weapon systems had "superior combat capability", the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The KCNA report did not explain the new missiles in any detail, only that their "operation and reaction mode is based on unique and special technology". It also did not say where the test had been carried out.

"The firing particularly proved that the technological features of two types of projectiles are very suitable for destroying various aerial targets," KCNA said.

‘Very serious prelude’