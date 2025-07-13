The massive wildfires ravaging the country’s western Latakia province have been brought under control after burning for 10 days, Syria's civil defence agency has announced.

The fires, which erupted during a severe regional heatwave, destroyed approximately 100 square kilometres of forest and farmland, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"With the spread of the fires halted and the fire hotspots brought under control on all fronts," the civil defence said in a Facebook statement on Sunday, ground crews are now cooling scorched areas and monitoring for possible reignitions.

Related TRT Global - Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help

Regional alliance to battle the blaze