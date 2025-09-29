Nine people died and 17 others were missing after Typhoon Bualoi hit Vietnam on Monday, with houses damaged and power grids knocked out as the storm brought flooding rains and huge swells before losing some of its strength as it headed towards Laos.

Bualoi had moved along the country's northern central coastline before making landfall early on Monday, causing waves as high as eight metres, according to the national weather agency.

A local official in Thanh Hoa province, Nguyen Ngoc Hung, died when a tree fell on him as he returned home after a night of storm preparations, reports said.

One person was killed after being swept away by floodwaters in Hue city.

Another fatality was reported in Danang.

Six of the deaths occurred in the scenic province of Ninh Binh, where strong winds collapsed houses.

Seventeen fishermen were missing after huge waves hit two fishing boats off Quang Tri province, while another fishing boat lost contact during the storm, according to the agency.

"I've witnessed many storms, and this is one of the strongest," said 45-year-old Nguyen Tuan Vinh in Nghe An province as he was cleaning up debris.

Related TRT World - Deadly Tropical Storm Bualoi wreaks havoc in Philippines, forcing evacuations

Vinh's neighbours said they stayed up all night trying to protect their homes, even as the power to their apartment building went down.

"I stayed awake the whole night fearing the door would be pulled off by strong winds," said resident Ho Van Quynh.