Slovakia is considering suing the EU over its plans to stop the delivery of Russian gas supplies from 2028 as a result of its war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.

Slovakia and Hungary have been sharply critical of the EU executive's plans to phase out Russian energy, as both countries remain highly reliant on gas and oil supplies from Moscow and fear that more costly alternatives will harm their economies.

Fico, who has broken ranks with most of Europe over his pro-Moscow stance, said on Wednesday he had tasked his economy, foreign and justice ministers with analysing options to sue the EU for stopping Russian gas supplies to Slovakia.

Unable to block plans

"Everything will depend a lot on how the European Commission fulfils its commitments to Slovakia, which were given and signed directly by the president of the European Commission," Fico added, in reference to guarantees over possible shortages or price spikes the EU executive gave earlier this year.