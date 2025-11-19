Slovakia is considering suing the EU over its plans to stop the delivery of Russian gas supplies from 2028 as a result of its war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.
Slovakia and Hungary have been sharply critical of the EU executive's plans to phase out Russian energy, as both countries remain highly reliant on gas and oil supplies from Moscow and fear that more costly alternatives will harm their economies.
Fico, who has broken ranks with most of Europe over his pro-Moscow stance, said on Wednesday he had tasked his economy, foreign and justice ministers with analysing options to sue the EU for stopping Russian gas supplies to Slovakia.
Unable to block plans
"Everything will depend a lot on how the European Commission fulfils its commitments to Slovakia, which were given and signed directly by the president of the European Commission," Fico added, in reference to guarantees over possible shortages or price spikes the EU executive gave earlier this year.
He did not say how much Slovakia may sue the EU for, nor did he explain on what precise legal basis.
EU energy ministers last month backed the proposal to phase out Russian oil and gas imports to the bloc by January 2028. EU countries must negotiate the final rules with the European Parliament, which is still debating its position.
Slovakia has been unable to block the plan as it needs only a majority in favour, rather than a unanimous vote. Instead, Fico has sought to hold up the EU's last two sanctions packages against Russia, which require unanimity, to get guarantees and other demands.
Fico added the government will also discuss an EU proposal - which has yet to be agreed - for using Russian frozen assets to give Ukraine a loan worth $162 billion.
He reiterated opposition to the plan, saying it raised legal questions and uncertainties.