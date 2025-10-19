The Israeli military said it had resumed enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza after carrying out dozens of strikes earlier in the day.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas' violations, the IDF (Israeli army) has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire," the military said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier, Israel suspended the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday “until further notice,” accusing Hamas of allegedly violating a ceasefire agreement.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed political sources, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the suspension of aid deliveries to Gaza upon the army’s recommendation.

A Hamas delegation, led by group leader Khalil al Hayya, arrived in Egypt to follow up on the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, following a wave of Israeli air strikes in the besieged enclave.