WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli army says it is resuming enforcement of Gaza ceasefire after violations
A Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt to follow up on the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, following a wave of Israeli air strikes in the enclave.
Israeli army says it is resuming enforcement of Gaza ceasefire after violations
Injured Palestinians brought to hospital after Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 19, 2025. / AA
October 19, 2025

The Israeli military said it had resumed enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza after carrying out dozens of strikes earlier in the day.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas' violations, the IDF (Israeli army) has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire," the military said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier, Israel suspended the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday “until further notice,” accusing Hamas of allegedly violating a ceasefire agreement.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed political sources, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the suspension of aid deliveries to Gaza upon the army’s recommendation.

A Hamas delegation, led by group leader Khalil al Hayya, arrived in Egypt to follow up on the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, following a wave of Israeli air strikes in the besieged enclave.

RECOMMENDED

The group said in a statement that the visit aims to follow up on the implementation of the ceasefire deal with Israel.

The ceasefire and hostage swap agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas on October 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

RelatedTRT World - Fresh Israeli strikes kill at least 33 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire

Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints