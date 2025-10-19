The Israeli military said it had resumed enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza after carrying out dozens of strikes earlier in the day.
"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas' violations, the IDF (Israeli army) has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire," the military said in a statement on Sunday.
Earlier, Israel suspended the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday “until further notice,” accusing Hamas of allegedly violating a ceasefire agreement.
The public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed political sources, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the suspension of aid deliveries to Gaza upon the army’s recommendation.
A Hamas delegation, led by group leader Khalil al Hayya, arrived in Egypt to follow up on the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, following a wave of Israeli air strikes in the besieged enclave.
The group said in a statement that the visit aims to follow up on the implementation of the ceasefire deal with Israel.
The ceasefire and hostage swap agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas on October 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.
Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.