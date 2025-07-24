WORLD
Cambodia claims capturing 'sovereign territory' amid armed clashes with Thailand
Cambodia and Thailand have downgraded diplomatic ties to the lowest level in decades, after the tensions between the two countries have been rising since May 28.
Cambodia Thailand / AP
July 24, 2025

Cambodia has claimed its armed forces have captured the “sovereign territory” amid an ongoing military clash with Thailand, following the escalation of the border crisis, the local newspaper Khmer Times reported.

The Cambodian military, “under the strong and vigorous struggle, captured Ta Krabey Temple and the Mumbei area along the border,” Defence Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said in a news conference.

“We captured the Ta Krabey Temple, including the Mumbei area, which we also successfully occupied, which is our sovereign territory,” the spokeswoman said, noting that Cambodia maintains control over these areas.

“As for the Ta Moan Thom Temple, which was the beginning of the armed conflict, Cambodia still maintains its control without retreating even a single step,” she added.

The development came as Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai condemned Cambodia’s attack “without any provocation,” killing 10 civilians and one Thai soldier and injuring 28, according to Thai PBS

Phumtham pledged to firmly protect the nation’s sovereignty, stating that Cambodian forces had carried out unprovoked assaults in four provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Sisaket, and Surin.

“Without any provocation, they used heavy weapons to fire indiscriminately into the Thai territory, prompting Thai forces to respond,” he said after an emergency meeting with the National Security Council.

There is no released information regarding casualties from the Cambodian side.

The latest clash occurred a day after a Thai soldier lost his leg in a landmine explosion.

The two sides have given differing claims on who initiated the fire.

Cambodia has sought "urgent" intervention by the UN Security Council amid the escalating tensions with Thailand.

Cambodia and Thailand have downgraded diplomatic ties to the lowest level in decades, after the tensions between the two countries have been rising since May 28, when troops exchanged fire near the border, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

