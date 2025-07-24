Cambodia has claimed its armed forces have captured the “sovereign territory” amid an ongoing military clash with Thailand, following the escalation of the border crisis, the local newspaper Khmer Times reported.

The Cambodian military, “under the strong and vigorous struggle, captured Ta Krabey Temple and the Mumbei area along the border,” Defence Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said in a news conference.

“We captured the Ta Krabey Temple, including the Mumbei area, which we also successfully occupied, which is our sovereign territory,” the spokeswoman said, noting that Cambodia maintains control over these areas.

“As for the Ta Moan Thom Temple, which was the beginning of the armed conflict, Cambodia still maintains its control without retreating even a single step,” she added.

The development came as Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai condemned Cambodia’s attack “without any provocation,” killing 10 civilians and one Thai soldier and injuring 28, according to Thai PBS

Phumtham pledged to firmly protect the nation’s sovereignty, stating that Cambodian forces had carried out unprovoked assaults in four provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Sisaket, and Surin.

“Without any provocation, they used heavy weapons to fire indiscriminately into the Thai territory, prompting Thai forces to respond,” he said after an emergency meeting with the National Security Council.