Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, calling the attacks a dangerous escalation that threatens regional and global stability.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Friday, Erdogan said, “Israel has taken its strategy of drowning our region — especially Gaza — in blood, tears, and instability to a very dangerous level this morning.”

He described the strikes on neighbouring Iran as “a clear provocation that disregards international law,” noting they come at a critical moment when nuclear negotiations are intensifying, and international pressure is mounting over Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“These attacks reveal the Netanyahu government’s lawless mindset,” Erdogan said, warning that Israel’s “reckless and aggressive actions” are pushing the region and the world toward disaster.

‘We strongly condemn the heinous attacks on our neighbour Iran’