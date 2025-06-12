ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Türkiye’s President Erdogan condemns Israeli strikes on Iran as a ‘clear provocation’
“As Türkiye, we strongly condemn the heinous attacks on our neighbour Iran, extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Iran, wish God’s mercy on those who lost their lives, and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” Erdogan says.
Türkiye’s President Erdogan condemns Israeli strikes on Iran as a ‘clear provocation’
Erdogan said, warning that Israel’s “reckless and aggressive actions” are pushing the region and the world toward disaster. / Anadolu Agency
June 12, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, calling the attacks a dangerous escalation that threatens regional and global stability.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Friday, Erdogan said, “Israel has taken its strategy of drowning our region — especially Gaza — in blood, tears, and instability to a very dangerous level this morning.”

He described the strikes on neighbouring Iran as “a clear provocation that disregards international law,” noting they come at a critical moment when nuclear negotiations are intensifying, and international pressure is mounting over Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“These attacks reveal the Netanyahu government’s lawless mindset,” Erdogan said, warning that Israel’s “reckless and aggressive actions” are pushing the region and the world toward disaster.

RelatedTRT Global - What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran

‘We strongly condemn the heinous attacks on our neighbour Iran’

Recommended

Calling on the international community to act, Erdogan stated: “The global community must put an end to Israel’s rogue behaviour that threatens both regional and global stability. The attacks launched by Netanyahu and his massacre network, which are setting the region ablaze, must be stopped immediately.”

He reiterated Türkiye’s stance against further escalation in the Middle East, “Once again, we declare that we do not want to see more bloodshed, destruction, and conflict in the Middle East.”

Erdogan concluded by expressing solidarity with Iran, “As Türkiye, we strongly condemn the heinous attacks on our neighbour Iran, extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Iran, wish God’s mercy on those who lost their lives, and a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye slams Israel’s strikes on Iran as ‘barbaric aggression’ and a threat to global peace

Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'