The US Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to cut $783 million in research funding as part of its push to dismantle federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

In a 5-4 decision, the justices lifted a lower court order that had blocked the cuts made by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to align with President Donald Trump’s priorities.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberal justices in dissent.

The order gives the administration a green light to move forward with cancelling hundreds of research grants while litigation continues.

Plaintiffs — including 16 Democratic state attorneys general and several public-health advocacy groups — warn the cuts will cause "incalculable losses in public health and human life."

The high court left in place a separate order that blocks the administration from applying new anti-DEI guidance to future funding, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett casting a key vote.