US
2 min read
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
High court’s 5-4 ruling clears way for administration to cancel hundreds of NIH grants as lawsuit continues.
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push / Reuters
August 21, 2025

The US Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to cut $783 million in research funding as part of its push to dismantle federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

In a 5-4 decision, the justices lifted a lower court order that had blocked the cuts made by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to align with President Donald Trump’s priorities.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberal justices in dissent.

The order gives the administration a green light to move forward with cancelling hundreds of research grants while litigation continues.

Plaintiffs — including 16 Democratic state attorneys general and several public-health advocacy groups — warn the cuts will cause "incalculable losses in public health and human life."

The high court left in place a separate order that blocks the administration from applying new anti-DEI guidance to future funding, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett casting a key vote.

Recommended

The Justice Department has argued that funding decisions should not be "subject to judicial second-guessing" and that DEI policies can "conceal insidious racial discrimination."

Solicitor General D. John Sauer urged courts to send the cases to the federal claims court, citing an earlier Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for cuts to teacher-training programs.

Plaintiffs countered that research grants are fundamentally different from contracts.

They argued that cancelling studies midway destroys data, disrupts careers, and undermines potential breakthroughs.

The lawsuit challenges only part of the NIH’s estimated $12 billion in projects already affected by cuts.

The administration has also targeted dozens of other cases where courts had blocked funding cancellations.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks